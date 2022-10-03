Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $908,413.99 and approximately $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

