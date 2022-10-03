Upfire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.20 Million (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Upfire has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $23,408.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfire coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Upfire has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Upfire

Upfire’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Upfire’s total supply is 779,713,968 coins. The Reddit community for Upfire is https://reddit.com/r/upfire and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfire’s official website is upfire.com.

Upfire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire is a peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed file-transferring platform designed at its core to enhance the file-sharing protocol by incentivizing seeders. By encrypting communications on the blockchain and allowing nodes to communicate directly, Upfire can function as a fully-decentralized exchange for file transactions – allowing users to download or seed their files while earning BNB in the process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfire using one of the exchanges listed above.

