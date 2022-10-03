Upfiring (UFR) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $431,892.85 and approximately $19.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 64.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

Upfiring’s genesis date was July 25th, 2018. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

