Upper Dollar (USDU) Price Hits $0.0644

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Upper Dollar has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Upper Dollar has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Upper Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upper Dollar Profile

Upper Dollar launched on August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Upper Dollar is uppers.io. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Upper Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

