Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $78.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

Get Upstart alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.05. Upstart has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.