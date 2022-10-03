USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,527.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00592634 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00592694 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00248108 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00048741 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00065545 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001724 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.