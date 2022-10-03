Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $408,241.00

Utopia Genesis Foundation (UOP) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Utopia Genesis Foundation has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. Utopia Genesis Foundation has a total market capitalization of $408,241.00 and approximately $34,569.00 worth of Utopia Genesis Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utopia Genesis Foundation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Utopia Genesis Foundation

Utopia Genesis Foundation was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s total supply is 99,998,700 coins. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official Twitter account is @UtopiaGenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utopia Genesis Foundation’s official website is utopiagenesis.com.

Buying and Selling Utopia Genesis Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The UOP, as a global open platform, is designed to create value for each and every entity in the music industry. This value will be created in many ways, whether by empowering record labels with geographic consumption data to more selectively plan artist tours, or PROs learning where they should distribute the black box money.The UOP Token is the main currency for the Utopia Open Platform, ensuring settlements are processed properly and committed to the ledger authentically. Based on the extension of the ecosystem, the protocol will evolve along. In due course, when the market matures, Utopia Genesis Foundation wants the token to be the base for the whole music ecosystem, with the end-goal being: One play, one pay.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utopia Genesis Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utopia Genesis Foundation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utopia Genesis Foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

