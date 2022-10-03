V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $78.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

