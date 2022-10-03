V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $43.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

V.F. Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VFC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. V.F. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

