V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut V.F. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

VFC opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,383,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

