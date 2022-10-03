Vabble (VAB) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.97 Million

Vabble (VAB) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $347,317.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble’s genesis date was June 14th, 2021. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. The official website for Vabble is www.vabble.com.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device.Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

