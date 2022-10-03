Vai Market Capitalization Reaches $53.88 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $53.88 million and $3,011.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.01787874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.