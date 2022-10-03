Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 5,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $445,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $84.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 557,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 302,102 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.