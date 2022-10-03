Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VWO stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

