Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.56. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

