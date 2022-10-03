Vega Protocol One Day Volume Hits $1.97 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00007187 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010730 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00142993 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.68 or 0.01781778 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

