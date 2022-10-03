Veil Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Veil has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $715,904.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 119,516,480 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

