Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $116.17 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Velas has a total market cap of $116.17 million and $1.72 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00087037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00065609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007762 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,229,737,314 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

