VeriDocGlobal Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $71,891.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Coin Profile

VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,398,664,245 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be.VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars.

