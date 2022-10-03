Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.90.

VET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$282,256.08. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$282,256.08. Also, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

TSE:VET opened at C$29.57 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.64%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

