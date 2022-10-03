Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.09.

Shares of VET opened at C$29.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.64%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total value of C$200,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

