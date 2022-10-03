Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CEO David Destefano Sells 36,419 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) CEO David Destefano sold 36,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $494,934.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,834.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Destefano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, David Destefano sold 28,900 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $402,866.00.

On Monday, September 19th, David Destefano sold 26,340 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $361,648.20.

On Thursday, September 15th, David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $685,960.25.

Vertex Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VERX opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.26, a PEG ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 33.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 26.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Vertex by 47.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Stories

