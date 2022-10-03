VerusCoin Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.86 million and approximately $36,185.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,697,353 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

