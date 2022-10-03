VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) PT Lowered to $3.00

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VIA optronics Stock Performance

Shares of VIAO stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIA optronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAO. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,417,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.