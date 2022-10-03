Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,409.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.38 million and $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00276757 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016846 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003816 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

