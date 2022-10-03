Viberate (VIB) Trading Up 132.4% This Week

Viberate (VIB) traded down 25.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 132.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.48 or 0.99954422 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

