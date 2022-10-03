Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,639,000 after buying an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 77,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

