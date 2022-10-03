VidyX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,536.00 (VIDYX)

VidyX (VIDYX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. VidyX has a total market capitalization of $887,500.00 and $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VidyX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VidyX has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About VidyX

VidyX was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy. The official website for VidyX is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VidyX

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VidyX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VidyX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VidyX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

