Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCISY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Vinci Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Vinci has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

