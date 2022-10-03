Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Stake Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,360 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.38% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

PFFA stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.