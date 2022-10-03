Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
NASDAQ VITL opened at $11.97 on Friday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $486.94 million, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.63.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
