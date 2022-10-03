Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vital Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ VITL opened at $11.97 on Friday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $486.94 million, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 970,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

