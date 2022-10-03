VKENAF (VKNF) Price Down 19% This Week

VKENAF (VKNF) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One VKENAF coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. VKENAF has a market capitalization of $392,120.00 and $9,654.00 worth of VKENAF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VKENAF has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VKENAF Profile

VKENAF’s genesis date was February 6th, 2020. VKENAF’s total supply is 98,500,000 coins. VKENAF’s official Twitter account is @vkenaf. The official website for VKENAF is vkenaf.com.

VKENAF Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VKenafChain records the entire process of producing, manufacturing, processing, and selling Kenaf as a blockchain. It's designed to create a healthy and transparent ecosystem through the issuance and distribution of Vkenaf Token.”

