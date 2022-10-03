Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 54.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 432.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

