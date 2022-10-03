Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wag! Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $2.05 on Friday. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.