Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Hits $4.00 Million

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $825.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 246,276,711 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

