WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. WallStreetBets DApp has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WallStreetBets DApp has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

WallStreetBets DApp Coin Profile

WallStreetBets DApp was first traded on March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. WallStreetBets DApp’s official website is www.wsbdapp.com.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WallStreetBets DApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

