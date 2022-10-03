Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $127.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.92.

DIS stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $17,933,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

