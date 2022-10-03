Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.95 million and $889,700.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00087388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00018050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007728 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,505,216 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

