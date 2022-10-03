WanSwap (WASP) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, WanSwap has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WanSwap has a market cap of $574,590.36 and $15,528.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009081 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
WanSwap Coin Profile
WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,085,954 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling WanSwap
