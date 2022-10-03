Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.80.

Several research firms recently commented on WTS. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after buying an additional 267,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,558,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

