WaultSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,715.00 (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.35 million and $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WaultSwap was first traded on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

