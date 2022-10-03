Waves Ducks Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Waves Ducks has a market capitalization of $862,191.17 and $9,048.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Ducks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.64 or 0.00101122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waves Ducks

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

