WaykiChain Market Cap Reaches $13.48 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $734,835.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

