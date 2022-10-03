WebDollar Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,665,860,128 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
