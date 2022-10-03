Wedbush Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $101.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $121.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.19.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

