Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $106.85 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

