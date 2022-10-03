Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $214.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.08. The company has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

