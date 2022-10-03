Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $922,000 Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 40,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.