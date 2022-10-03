Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $139.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

