Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $48.30.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.